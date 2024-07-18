Sei Investments Co. Sells 14,877 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 237,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,877 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $17,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $71.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.39.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

