Sei Investments Co. Sells 26,356 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,356 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Ally Financial worth $16,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Ally Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

