Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,198 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $17,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.29.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $174.54 on Thursday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.42 and a twelve month high of $186.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

