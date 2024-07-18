SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in S. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,480,000 after purchasing an additional 442,593 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 193,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 95,206 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,931,000 after purchasing an additional 409,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,748,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,975,000 after purchasing an additional 204,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $216,107.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,105,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $216,107.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,105,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,999,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,271 shares of company stock worth $9,733,568 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on S shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Baird R W raised shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

SentinelOne Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of S opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

