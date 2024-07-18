Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.72 (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SEQI opened at GBX 82.80 ($1.07) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -8,130.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 80.99. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 72.80 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 88.30 ($1.15).

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

