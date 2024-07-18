Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.72 (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of SEQI opened at GBX 82.80 ($1.07) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -8,130.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 80.99. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 72.80 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 88.30 ($1.15).
About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure
