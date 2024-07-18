SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 698 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in Watsco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Watsco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Watsco by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 98 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Watsco

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco stock opened at $502.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $479.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.45. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.58 and a 1 year high of $520.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.25.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

