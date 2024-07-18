SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 5,913 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 290.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,758,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,872,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,157,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,425,000 after purchasing an additional 143,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

WWD stock opened at $179.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.25 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $807.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

