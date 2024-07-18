SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 252.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 99,212 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $994,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.14.

AGCO Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $102.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $92.75 and a 12-month high of $140.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

