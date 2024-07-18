SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,965 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Qifu Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $21.57.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $575.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.