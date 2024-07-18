SG Americas Securities LLC Has $919,000 Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 143,204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 29,101 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 144,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GMED opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.04. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,300 shares of company stock worth $5,459,813. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

