SG Americas Securities LLC Has $926,000 Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,853,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,809,000 after acquiring an additional 92,114 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.1 %

Sealed Air stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

