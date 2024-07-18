SG Americas Securities LLC Has $933,000 Stock Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 395.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 166,935 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of SSR Mining worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Stock Performance

SSR Mining stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.07. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $15.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $230.23 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. Research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSRM. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SSRM

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.