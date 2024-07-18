SG Americas Securities LLC Has $971,000 Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 233.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $174.54 on Thursday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.42 and a 1-year high of $186.47. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.89.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

