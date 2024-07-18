SG Americas Securities LLC Has $977,000 Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,910 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $18,040,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,486,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,247,000 after purchasing an additional 271,786 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,817,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,080,000 after acquiring an additional 270,455 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,469,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,495,000 after acquiring an additional 229,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Adient by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,017,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,434,000 after acquiring an additional 196,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Stock Up 0.4 %

ADNT opened at $25.42 on Thursday. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Activity at Adient

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Adient from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADNT

Adient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.