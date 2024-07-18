SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on KNX shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

KNX opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

