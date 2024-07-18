SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 6,480 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,416 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,849,476,000 after buying an additional 1,644,751 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,194,751,000 after buying an additional 475,329 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 978,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,392,000 after buying an additional 180,874 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 560.8% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 791,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,967,000 after purchasing an additional 672,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 790,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RIO. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RIO stock opened at $65.77 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.56.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

