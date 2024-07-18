SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 114.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,362 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 162,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,015,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 874,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,715,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 169,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 61,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,702,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,180,000 after buying an additional 92,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GIII shares. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $26.55 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $609.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.10 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

