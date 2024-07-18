SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 698,960 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in JD.com by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of JD.com by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,679,000 after buying an additional 3,305,956 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,009,000. Discerene Group LP increased its position in shares of JD.com by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,347,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,702,000 after buying an additional 1,737,572 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,912,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,131,000 after buying an additional 613,126 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $26.98 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.39.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. As a group, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Mizuho upped their price target on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

