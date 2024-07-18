SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,786 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,786 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $916,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Generac by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,634,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Generac by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $158.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $160.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Generac from $150.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global raised Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.65.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,720,411. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

