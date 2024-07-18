Shawn Henry Sells 4,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Shawn Henry sold 8,077 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.99, for a total value of $3,028,794.23.

On Friday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 5,504 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $2,094,987.52.

On Monday, June 17th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $354.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 669.71, a PEG ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

