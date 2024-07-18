Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $232,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,096,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,631,000 after purchasing an additional 84,714 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 15.4% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Shopify by 53.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 351,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 26.7% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 235,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 49,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $64.83 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average is $72.01. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of -381.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

