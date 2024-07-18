Short Interest in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expands By 6.3%

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Ambarella Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $59.82 on Thursday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $84.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.09. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $108,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,364,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,794.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,787 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 127.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 13,576.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMBA

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.