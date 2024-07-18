Short Interest in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Grows By 9.9%

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 469,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the June 15th total of 426,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 87.5% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Arcosa by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arcosa by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 77,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 56,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $89.67 on Thursday. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $61.98 and a twelve month high of $93.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average of $82.61.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

