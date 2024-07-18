Short Interest in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Declines By 7.0%

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of ArrowMark Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ArrowMark Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BANX opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. ArrowMark Financial has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

