Short Interest in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Rises By 8.4%

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 790,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDTX shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

