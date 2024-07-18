Short Interest in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Rises By 8.4%

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 790,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
NASDAQ BDTX opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66.
Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDTX shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.
