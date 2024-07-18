Short Interest in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Rises By 8.4%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 6,910,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 4.0 %

BLMN stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLMN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.