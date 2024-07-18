Short Interest in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Grows By 9.6%

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.
ClearPoint Neuro Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. ClearPoint Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.
ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro
About ClearPoint Neuro
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ClearPoint Neuro
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.