Short Interest in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Grows By 9.6%

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. ClearPoint Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at $2,243,000. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 87.5% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the first quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 424,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 71,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 23,048.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 46,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

