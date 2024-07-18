Short Interest in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Rises By 10.0%

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,130,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 13,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 79.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Copart by 477.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Copart Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CPRT opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10. Copart has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Copart will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

