Short Interest in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Grows By 9.9%

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the June 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.1 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 225,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,691,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,928,467.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Destination XL Group by 81.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 12,656 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Destination XL Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Destination XL Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 95,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

DXLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Destination XL Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Destination XL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $3.79 on Thursday. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $220.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $115.49 million for the quarter.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

