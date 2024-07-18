Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Decreases By 7.4%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Endesa Stock Performance

Shares of Endesa stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Endesa has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58.

Get Endesa alerts:

Endesa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.1914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Endesa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.16%.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.