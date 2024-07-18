Short Interest in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Drops By 5.8%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,470,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 15,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Etsy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,528,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $929,695,000 after acquiring an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Etsy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,175,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $662,605,000 after acquiring an additional 45,305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Etsy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,042,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,528,000 after acquiring an additional 425,620 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,711,000 after acquiring an additional 36,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Etsy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,555,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,068,000 after acquiring an additional 30,561 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on ETSY

Etsy Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $64.95 on Thursday. Etsy has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $102.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.08.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.