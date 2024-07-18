Short Interest in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Rises By 9.9%

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the June 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.
Insider Activity at Four Corners Property Trust
In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $149,831.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,475.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Four Corners Property Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 25,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 1.8 %
Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 128.97%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
