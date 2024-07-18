Short Interest in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Drops By 7.7%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Gladstone Land Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LANDM opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $24.57.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

