Short Interest in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Rises By 9.9%

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 779,400 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the June 15th total of 709,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Activity at HNI

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $82,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Donna D. Meade sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $459,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,198.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $82,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,966 shares of company stock worth $1,685,119 in the last 90 days. 3.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HNI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in HNI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HNI Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HNI stock opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. HNI has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.56 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 17.75%. HNI’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HNI will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of HNI from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

