Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Rises By 6.7%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBANL stock opened at $25.11 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4298 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANL Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

