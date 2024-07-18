Short Interest in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Drops By 5.9%

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 8,750,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 436,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.8 days.

In other Hyzon Motors news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 217,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $113,344.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,233,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,401,412.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 854,823 shares of company stock valued at $456,752 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,745,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 48,833 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 64.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 40,583 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HYZN stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. Hyzon Motors has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.17.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 price target on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

