Short Interest in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Grows By 9.6%

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Indaptus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of INDP stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.36. Indaptus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Indaptus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:INDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts predict that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

