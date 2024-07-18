Short Interest in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expands By 9.8%

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,720,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 74,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,547,000 after purchasing an additional 209,675 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,327,000 after acquiring an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,328,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 720,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.16%.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

