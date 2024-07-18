Short Interest in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Rises By 6.8%

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
JFrog Stock Performance
JFrog stock opened at $37.86 on Thursday. JFrog has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at JFrog
In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $502,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,716,271 shares in the company, valued at $223,450,336.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,654,432 shares in the company, valued at $181,383,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $502,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,716,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,450,336.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,207 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,464. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of JFrog
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $2,206,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $22,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 10.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,344,000 after purchasing an additional 679,007 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JFrog by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,542,000 after purchasing an additional 145,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flight Deck Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $3,357,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
