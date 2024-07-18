Short Interest in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Expands By 7.3%

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the June 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Liberty Global stock opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,550,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $52,943,000. Lancaster Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $42,843,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 375.4% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,744,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,432,000 after buying an additional 2,166,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,789,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,799,000 after buying an additional 934,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Barclays lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.