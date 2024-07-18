Short Interest in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Drops By 7.5%

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SemiLEDs Stock Up 4.8 %

SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.37% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SemiLEDs in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

