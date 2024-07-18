Short Interest in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Rises By 6.9%

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,269,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 41,271 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 459.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 432,608 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 155,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 104,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 26,926 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

GUT stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $7.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.79%.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

