Short Interest in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Drops By 5.7%

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BJK opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. VanEck Gaming ETF has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Get VanEck Gaming ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Gaming ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gaming ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000.

About VanEck Gaming ETF

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.