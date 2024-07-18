Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.38.

SWKS opened at $116.56 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

