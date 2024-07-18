SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $13,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057,233 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $71,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,659,000 after buying an additional 199,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

