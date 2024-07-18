SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Bank of America

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SEDG. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $71.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.69.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 6.9 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $285.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

