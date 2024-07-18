Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Short Interest Up 8.6% in June

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 590,600 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 543,700 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Southern California Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAL. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern California Bancorp during the first quarter worth $159,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,700,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern California Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BCAL opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $272.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. Southern California Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

About Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.77 million for the quarter. Southern California Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.56%. Research analysts forecast that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

