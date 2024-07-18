Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Short Interest Up 8.6% in June

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 590,600 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 543,700 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAL. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern California Bancorp during the first quarter worth $159,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,700,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:BCAL opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $272.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. Southern California Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $18.00.
Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
