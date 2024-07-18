Souvik Das Sells 25,000 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CTO Souvik Das sold 25,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,770.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Souvik Das also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Souvik Das sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $998,000.00.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CWAN opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.00, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $21.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

