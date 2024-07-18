SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 118,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 252,197 shares.The stock last traded at $18.55 and had previously closed at $18.54.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 889,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,572,000 after buying an additional 180,342 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $910,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

