SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 139.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,712.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after buying an additional 311,239 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 314.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 148,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 113,026 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,055,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.